Amazing K9 Duos: Enfield Officer Colantuono and Officer K9 Dunkin

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is introducing a pair of officers from Enfield for this week’s Amazing K9 Duo.

Officer Colantuono from the Enfield Police K9 Department is with their newest officer K9: Dunkin!

Officer Colantuono says they’ve had Dunkin for just over a month.

“He is my second partner, he replaced K9 Officer Nova, who tragically passed away last month end of March from a pericardial effusion, you know we were lucky enough to feature K9 Nova on an earlier edition of Amazing K9 Duos,” said Officer Colantuono.

“Yeah it was pretty sudden, he got sick at work and passed away the following day. We were together for 6.5 years together on the road, he has some remarkable years, he was a state tracking dog of the year 2017 and 2020, so it hit the department and the family kind of hard,” Officer Colantuono said.

We are sending you all our thoughts and prayers, because we miss K9 Nova too.

Now we have K9 Dunkin, how did you come about this little guy?

“We got the green light to start looking around for a replacement. We went out to Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania and tested a handful of dogs and he was our top selection,” said Officer Colantuono.

What will K9 Dunkin be responsible for on patrol?

“He’ll be filling some pretty big shoes for K9 Nova, he’s going to be a patrol K9, so he’ll be going to the State Police Academy to train in the fall and hopefully be certified right around Christmas time!” Officer Colantuono said.

How much does he weigh? He’s only a puppy still.

“Yeah so on our first visit to the vet he weighed 78 pounds and he’s up to 82 pounds already,” said Officer Colantuono.

How old is he?

“He’s 14 months!” said Officer Colantuono.

