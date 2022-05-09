Best states to be a police officer: Where CT ranks

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut is the best state to be a police officer, according to a new report.

The personal finance website WalletHub.com released on Monday its report of 2022′s Best & Worst States to be a Police Officer.

It put Connecticut at the top.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 30 indicators of “police friendliness.” Some of those indicators included median income for law enforcement officers, police deaths per 1,000 officers to the state, and local police protection expenses per capita.

Here are the rankings for the indicators that added up to Connecticut’s top overall rank:

23rd in median income for law-enforcement officers (adjusted for cost of living)

19th in median income growth for law enforcement officers

4th in violent-crime rate

30th in percentage of homicide cases solved

22nd in state and local police protection expenses per capita

California ranked second overall, followed by Illinois.

The worst states, according to the report, were Alaska, Hawaii and Arkansas.

Check out the complete report on WalletHub’s website here.

