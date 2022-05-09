Closing arguments in Ellington murder trial set for today

VERNON, CT (WFSB) - After five weeks of testimony, the conclusion to an infamous murder trial in Connecticut could be right around the corner.

Richard debate of Ellington is accused of killing his wife days before Christmas in 2015.

Both sides rested their cases last week. Final arguments are expected to begin on Monday.

Then it will be up to the jury to decide whether Richard Dabate is guilty of killing Connie Dabate, the mother of their two children, in their home on Dec. 23, 2015.

Richard Dabate was charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement.

Late last week, Richard Debate took the stand and said he had nothing to do with his wife’s murder. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Instead, Richard Dabate said it was an intruder who entered the house, tied him up with zip ties, and killed Connie Dabate after an altercation.

However, the prosecution argued a very different story and that data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device proved it.

The prosecution claimed Richard Dabate killed his wife because their marriage was failing after he cheated on Connie Dabate and got his mistress pregnant.

Richard Dabate’s attorney spoke on his behalf outside of court on Friday.

“I’m not going to be commenting on any specific evidence [Friday],” said Trent Lalima, Richard Dabate’s attorney. “I’ll obviously be commenting in the argument on Monday. Rick’s not going to have any other comment. He obviously testified [Thursday].”

Richard Dabate is out on a $1 million bond.

Each side will have an hour to make their final arguments on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.