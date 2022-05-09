Danbury firefighters rescue goose from a baseball net

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Danbury had to rescue a Canada goose from a baseball field net on Sunday.

The Danbury Fire Department said it was called to Rogers Park.

It said the goose was tangled in the net when it arrived.

Members of the C platoon Truck Company were called to Rogers Park on Sunday May 8th to perform a tricky rescue. A Canada... Posted by Danbury Fire Department - CT on Sunday, May 8, 2022

“Firefighters put up Truck 1′s tower ladder, then cut some netting from around the goose, and [brought] him down,” firefighters posted to social media. “Once on the ground, the firefighters had to cut some of the netting off the goose’s feet, let him rest a bit, and then the goose went on his way.”

