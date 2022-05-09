Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Danbury firefighters rescue goose from a baseball net

Danbury firefighters rescues a Canada goose from a baseball field net on May 8.
Danbury firefighters rescues a Canada goose from a baseball field net on May 8.(Danbury Fire Department)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Danbury had to rescue a Canada goose from a baseball field net on Sunday.

The Danbury Fire Department said it was called to Rogers Park.

It said the goose was tangled in the net when it arrived.

Members of the C platoon Truck Company were called to Rogers Park on Sunday May 8th to perform a tricky rescue. A Canada...

Posted by Danbury Fire Department - CT on Sunday, May 8, 2022

“Firefighters put up Truck 1′s tower ladder, then cut some netting from around the goose, and [brought] him down,” firefighters posted to social media. “Once on the ground, the firefighters had to cut some of the netting off the goose’s feet, let him rest a bit, and then the goose went on his way.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WalletHub unveiled a report that ranked the best states in which to be a police officer.
Best states to be a police officer: Where CT ranks
Police said they’re looking for whoever shot up a house in the Willimantic section of Windham...
Willimantic police seek suspect in drive-by shooting
CCSU rally on pro-choice set for today
Pro-choice rally planned on CCSU’s campus
Eyewitness News Monday morning