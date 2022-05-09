Hamden police investigating deadly shooting

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Hamden police are investigating a deadly shooting near Treadwell Street Monday afternoon, police say.

Police say officers responded to Farmington Canal Linear Park around 2:30 p.m. for a shots fired report.

A victim was found on the trail with injuries. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not identified the victim.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hamden police.

