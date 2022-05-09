Man arrested for deadly stabbing in New Fairfield

NEW FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for a deadly stabbing that happened in New Fairfield on Saturday.

According to state police, 59-year-old Patrick Griffin was involved in an assault that led to the death of 65-year-old James Knapp.

Troopers said they were called to an address on Hillview Drive East for a report of an active assault.

They found Knapp with a stab wound to the chest. He was transported to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Griffin was also transported to the hospital, but was later taken into custody there by state police detectives.

Griffin was charged with first-degree manslaughter and held on a $1 million bond.

He was given a court date of Monday in Danbury.

