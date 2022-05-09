Meriden police arrest man for sexually assaulting a child

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Javonte Ingram on Friday.

They said they examined several sources of DNA for the case.

As a result, Meriden police’s Special Crimes Unit said it obtained a felony arrest warrant for Ingram.

The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Cook Avenue.

Ingram was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

His bond was set at $75,000.

