Meriden police arrest man for sexually assaulting a child
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden is accused of sexually assaulting a child.
Police said they arrested 20-year-old Javonte Ingram on Friday.
They said they examined several sources of DNA for the case.
As a result, Meriden police’s Special Crimes Unit said it obtained a felony arrest warrant for Ingram.
The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Cook Avenue.
Ingram was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.
His bond was set at $75,000.
