Meriden police arrest man for sexually assaulting a child

Javonte Ingram.
Javonte Ingram.(Meriden police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man from Meriden is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Police said they arrested 20-year-old Javonte Ingram on Friday.

They said they examined several sources of DNA for the case.

As a result, Meriden police’s Special Crimes Unit said it obtained a felony arrest warrant for Ingram.

The suspect was taken into custody in the area of Cook Avenue.

Ingram was charged with second-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a child.

His bond was set at $75,000.

