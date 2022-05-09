Plainville Hot Air Balloon Festival won’t fly this year

PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) - A popular hot air balloon festival won’t get off the ground again this year.

Plainville Fire Company Hot Air Balloon Festival was canceled for 2022, organizers announced on Monday.

“Due to extenuating circumstances resulting from the two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will not be feasible this year,” they said in a news release. “The event, which typically sees over 50,000 people in a weekend, takes an enormous amount of time and effort to plan and execute. Coordinating balloonists, vendors, fireworks, food consignments, busing, and other amenities takes almost the entire year, and it was simply impossible to implement for 2022.”

Organizers said that the sheer amount of time, effort, and coordination between the volunteer Fire Company, Plainville police, and the Parks and Recreation, Roadways, and Buildings and Grounds departments, is staggering.

“The public doesn’t realize how much goes into just one weekend”, said PFC Capt. William Gammon, Plainville Fire Company. “We do hope to be able to offer it in the future, but time will tell.”

The 2022 event marked the third year in a row that it has been canceled.

More information can be found on www.plainvillefireco.com.

