Pro-choice rally planned on CCSU’s campus

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - Abortion rights rallies will continue around the country this week, including in Connecticut.

A large rally is planned on Monday morning at Central Connecticut State University in New Britain.

CCSU’s faculty union, pro-choice students and community members said they will take part in it at 11:45 a.m.

The battle over abortion rights can be seen in similar protests around the country, as well as the floor of the U.S. Senate.

On Sunday, Mother’s Day, dozens of women in Kansas City protested in support of Roe v. Wade.

“Once they take away abortion, they’re going to take away birth control,” said Lorraine Goodrich, a protester. “I mean who knows what comes next? It’s a slippery slope.”

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to file a motion for a procedural vote on Monday, which could see a full Senate vote on the controversial issue Wednesday.

“I think Roe v. Wade created a Constitutional right that doesn’t exist in the written Constitution,” argued Sen. Lindsey Graham, Republican, South Carolina. “It’s created division from the first day it was decided until now.”

The “Women’s Health Protection Act” bill to codify Roe, pushed by Schumer and other Senate Democrats, would need at least 10 Republican votes to overcome a GOP filibuster. Hitting that threshold looks unlikely.

“If America’s people, America’s women, and men who love them, do not fight right now, we will lose the basic right to make decisions, to have bodily autonomy, and to decide what our futures look like,” said Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat, New York.

One of the reasons why pro-choice advocates said the stakes are so high is that 13 states have trigger laws which essentially mean abortions would be banned if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

Connecticut is not part of that group, but protestors still plan to speak up in New Britain on Monday.

