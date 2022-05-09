TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-95 involves shed and tractor trailer with cheese

EAST LYME, Conn. (WFSB) - Two trucks crashed on I-95 in East Lyme on Monday.

Officials with Connecticut State Police say the crash was involving a truck that was carrying a shed, and a tractor trailer carrying milk and cheese.

According to officials, the highway was shut down while they were trying to clean the roadway.

Connecticut State Police say there were no injuries reported at the scene.

