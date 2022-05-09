Twenty Towns
Waterbury police searching for suspect in mosque burglary

Waterbury police are investigating a burglary at the Al Mustafa Mosque.
(Waterbury Police Department)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary at a mosque last week.

Police say the burglary happened on May 4 at the Al Mustafa Mosque on Schraftts Drive.

The suspect pictured is believed to be a suspect, police said.

A suspect broke inside the building overnight and broke windows, said police.

Police say no religious items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Treadwell Street.
Early Warning Weather
The latest COVID-19 data for Connecticut.
prom dress controversy - Today in History WFSB
