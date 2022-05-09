Waterbury police searching for suspect in mosque burglary

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Waterbury police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary at a mosque last week.

Police say the burglary happened on May 4 at the Al Mustafa Mosque on Schraftts Drive.

The suspect pictured is believed to be a suspect, police said.

A suspect broke inside the building overnight and broke windows, said police.

Police say no religious items were stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police.

