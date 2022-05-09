Twenty Towns
Willimantic police seek suspect in drive-by shooting

Police said they’re looking for whoever shot up a house in the Willimantic section of Windham...
Police said they’re looking for whoever shot up a house in the Willimantic section of Windham on May 7.(Willimantic police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - Police said they’re looking for whoever shot up a house in the Willimantic section of Windham on Saturday.

They said they responded to the area of South and Young streets around 1 p.m.

Patrol officers determined that a multi-family home was hit by multiple bullets.

No one was hurt.

A witness told police that numerous gunshots were heard around 11:30 a.m.

Detectives were able to identify a suspect vehicle.

The black pickup truck could be seen in surveillance photos driving by the home with the driver firing a gun from the driver’s side window.

Police described the truck as possibly a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD, quad cab, with chrome accents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Willimantic police at 860-465-3135.

