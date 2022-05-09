Woman accused of biting officer who was arresting her for drunk driving

LEDYARD, CT (WFSB) - An officer was bit by a woman as she was being arrested for drunk driving, according to police in Ledyard.

Anne S. Cyriack was charged with driving under the influence, interfering with police, third-degree assault, risk of injury and failure to submit to prints.

The incident happened on Sunday.

Officers said they received a call around 6:35 p.m. about a disabled driver on Colonel Ledyard Highway near its intersection with Center Groton Road.

When they arrived, a vehicle was located and Cyriack in the driver’s seat. She was speaking to her young son.

The vehicle was relocated to the Bestway parking lot for further investigation.

Police said it was suspected that Cyriack was operating under the influence, and she was ordered out of the vehicle. However, she refused.

She was asked a second time and again she refused. At that time, officers said they tried to remove her from the vehicle.

They said that during a struggle, Cyriack bit an officer, which broke the skin and drew blood.

Cyriack was eventually removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

She later participated in a standardized field sobriety test, which police said she failed.

She was held on a $20,000.00 cash/surety bond and was given a court date of Monday at New London Superior Court.

