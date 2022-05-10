EXCLUSIVE: Governor Lamont visits Enfield clinic to discuss funding for mental health services

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont stopped by the Community Health Resources clinic in Enfield to talk with staff about mental health services.

Staff members say the need for mental health and addiction services has only become greater since the start of the pandemic.

Jordan Goldberg, a recovery support specialist with the clinic, says the need for these services hits close to home.

“When we are in active addiction, we throw up barriers to ourselves to our own recovery and sobriety, so I can tell someone we can get you here and help alleviate that cost. We can help find housing and take care of them for the first month. You can see the look in their eyes change as they realize this is possible,” says Goldberg.

Money is a major barrier for patients and the clinic, as they assist patients with payments. However, the clinic says they have been underfunded for more than a decade.

“In total, the population about 20 to 25 percent of all individuals will at some point in their life, have a mental or substance abuse challenge. These statistics are the same across all demographics,” says Heather Gates, the CEO of Community Health Resources.

The demand for their services skyrocketed because of the pandemic. While the demand went up, money got even tighter.

With the budget Governor Lamont signed today, these non-profits could receive help soon.

“Last year, the general assembly and the Governor passed a budget that increased funding by 4 percent. This year, they increased the budget by 8 percent. That means something like $300 million over the course of the biennium,” says Gian-Carl Casa of the Connecticut Community Nonprofit Alliance.

Money given in the form of contracts. Now, Gates says they could invest in their key issues.

“Clinical workforce has been able to go to work for the national telehealth companies, so a lot of money will get invested in salaries, and benefits, but we also have leases that have gone up. The cost of inflation has hit us as a provider just did to every family out there,” says Gates.

The goal is to address the new normal.

“I think the ripple effect is getting people back on their feet. It’s been two and a half years of COVID hell,” says Governor Ned Lamont.

Gates says she would like to see more consistent funding from the state.

