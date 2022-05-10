Twenty Towns
Fire closes road in Newington

By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A fire led to the closure of a road in Newington on Tuesday morning.

According to the Newington Police Department, the structure fire closed Reservoir Road.

It posted the closure to social media shortly after 7:30 a.m.

“Police and fire personnel are on the scene,” police said on Twitter. “Please avoid the area and expect delays extending onto Fenn Road.”

There’s no word on a cause or injuries.

Channel 3 has a crew headed to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

