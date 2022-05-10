Former Middletown man arrested for murder of mother on the high seas

(WFSB) – Nathan Carman, formerly of Middletown, has been charged with the 2016 murder of his mother, Linda Carman, off the coast of Rhode Island.

Carman was rescued at sea after his mother disappeared in 2016.

Court documents show Carman will be arraigned Wednesday.

Carman shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at Chakalos’ home in Windsor in 2013.

“The indictment alleges that both killings were part of a scheme to obtain money and property from the estate of John Chakalos and related family trusts,” said the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont. “The indictment further alleges Carman attempted to defraud the company that insured his fishing boat.”

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.