Gov. Lamont poised to sign bill that expands protection of abortion rights in CT

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Demonstrations continue all over the country in support and in opposition of overturning Roe v. Wade.

On Tuesday, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he will officially sign into law a bill that expands abortion rights access and protections in the state.

It’s set to happen at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol building.

The new law will protect medical providers and patients seeking abortion care who may have traveled to our state from another where it is outlawed.

Organizations such as Planned Parenthood in Connecticut have been preparing for an influx of women from across the country.

The move comes as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell has stated that a nationwide abortion ban is not out of the question.

Ever since the leak of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion draft last week that showed the court’s conservative majority intensions to overturn Roe v. Wade, reactions from both ends of the spectrum have been heard.

Some celebrated it. Others condemned it.

While the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance, Connecticut lawmakers recently passed legislation first proposed in 2013 that expands abortion rights access and protection for providers and patients.

“I am extremely happy that I live in the State of Connecticut right now,” said Sen. Gary Winfield, Democrat, New Haven. “Connecticut is a state [that] 30-some years ago codified Roe.”

