I-95 north closed in East Lyme due to box truck fire

EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - A box truck fire closed a portion of Interstate 95 northbound in East Lyme.

According to state police, the fire was reported in the area of exits 72 and 73 on Tuesday morning.

“At this time, the highway is shut down and traffic is being diverted off of Exit 72,” said Trooper First Class Pedro A. Muñiz, Connecticut State police. “The fire department is on scene. There are no reports of injury at this time.”

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

