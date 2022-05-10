Jury finds Richard Dabate guilty on all charges in murder of wife
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Richard Dabate is guilty on all charges in the murder of his wife Connie Dabate in 2015.
Dabate is guilty on charges of murder, tampering-physical evidence, and false statement.
The Ellington man was accused of killing his wife days before Christmas in 2015.
Testimony in the murder trial lasted five weeks.
Dabate’s bail is set to $5 million and he is reprimanded to jail.
