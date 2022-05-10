Twenty Towns
Jury finds Richard Dabate guilty on all charges in murder of wife

Jury deliberating in Dabate murder trial
By Evan Sobol and Dennis Valera
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Richard Dabate is guilty on all charges in the murder of his wife Connie Dabate in 2015.

Dabate is guilty on charges of murder, tampering-physical evidence, and false statement.

The Ellington man was accused of killing his wife days before Christmas in 2015.

See live video from outside the courtroom here:

Testimony in the murder trial lasted five weeks.

Dabate’s bail is set to $5 million and he is reprimanded to jail.

This story is breaking. Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.

