NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) – Last Thursday, a historic inn in New London was damaged in a fire.

Fire damage to the Lighthouse Inn is not noticeable from the outside, except for the boarded-up windows.

The Lighthouse Inn has been running on generators since last Thursday’s fire. On Tuesday, Eversource reconnected the power.

“We have power back on, the kitchen is intact, we have the Tavern & Johnson room so we may be able to bring that back to life in a couple of weeks,” says Lighthouse Inn owner Alwyn Christy.

The 1902 Tavern reopened to guests a week before the fire. It was shuttered for years by bankruptcy and deterioration.

“Totally devastating. The owners I met are so amazing, so proud of everything,” says Lighthouse Inn neighbor Marian Zippel.

“I think that’s what’s giving us this push too, to get it back up and running as soon as we can. It’s the support from local people and the mayor, that’s helping us,” says Christy.

Investigators say they are closing in on a possible cause for the fire at the Lighthouse Inn. The Fire Marshal says work on the walls caused the fires.

A contractor was preparing to install a new sign and drilled holes into the stucco siding.

The damage of the fire caused on the inside of the first floor, could take time to repair.

“We’ll bounce back to where we were two weeks ago,” says owner Christy.

As repair work is underway at the Lighthouse Inn, the plan is to reopen the 1902 Tavern and it’s adjoining sunroom. That way, income could start coming into the business again.

Lighthouse Inn rebuilding after fire

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.