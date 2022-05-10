Meriden police waiting to interview stabbing victim

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A woman needed to be airlifted to a medical facility following a stabbing that happened in Meriden Monday night.

The unidentified woman was found to have been stabbed multiple times at her home, but fled to the Fuel+ gas station on Colony Street around 7:30 p.m., police said.

When officers arrived to the gas station, they were able to get a brief description of the attacker from the victim.

The victim was transported to MidState Medical Center where she was stabilized and later air lifted by the LifeStar emergency helicopter to another medical facility.

Police said she was in stable condition at last check, and that they have been waiting to interview her.

They said the suspect in the case is known to the victim and detectives have been actively working to clarify the relationship and details of the attack.

They said they would provide more information as they get it.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help investigators is asked to contact Det. Ben Pellegrini at 203-630-6297 or email at bpellegrini@meridenct.gov.

