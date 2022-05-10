New Haven mayor names new acting police chief as Dominguez retires

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – New Haven Acting Police Chief Renee Dominguez is retiring, she announced Tuesday.

Her last day is Friday, May 13.

Dominguez was appointed as acting chief on July 1, 2021, after Chief Otoniel Reyes retired.

Last month a Connecticut judge ruled that Dominguez should not be in the position.

Mayor Justin Elicker appointed City Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle as the next Acting Police Chief for New Haven.

New Haven Chief Administrative Officer Regina Rush-Kittle (Mayor Justin Elicker's Office)

“Rush-Kittle will serve in the role temporarily until a permanent police chief is identified by Mayor Elicker and approved by the New Haven Board of Alders, for which the search process is well underway with initial mayoral interviews set to begin this month,” said Elicker’s office.

