PD: Person in critical condition after Hartford shooting
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Hartford.
Police say officers responded to Zion Street around 11:45 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation.
A male in his 50s was transported to the hospital.
Police say he is in critical condition.
“At this point in the investigation, it appears that the shots came from a passing vehicle,” Hartford police said.
Police believe the victim was not the intended target.
The shooting is under investigation.
