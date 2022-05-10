Twenty Towns
PD: Person in critical condition after Hartford shooting

WFSB File
WFSB File(WFSB)
By Evan Sobol
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Hartford.

Police say officers responded to Zion Street around 11:45 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation.

A male in his 50s was transported to the hospital.

Police say he is in critical condition.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears that the shots came from a passing vehicle,” Hartford police said.

Police believe the victim was not the intended target.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

