PD: Person in critical condition after Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Hartford.

Police say officers responded to Zion Street around 11:45 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation.

A male in his 50s was transported to the hospital.

Police say he is in critical condition.

“At this point in the investigation, it appears that the shots came from a passing vehicle,” Hartford police said.

Police believe the victim was not the intended target.

The shooting is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.