Police seek suspect in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A 38-year-old man in Bridgeport died of a gunshot wound to the chest Monday night.

Bridgeport police identified the victim as Jose Alicea.

Police said they received reports of a shooting in the 100 block of Washington Terrace around 8:30 p.m.

When patrol officers got there, they said they found Alicea suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics arrived and transported the victim to Bridgeport Hospital where he later died.

Police said the incident appeared to be isolated and that Alicea was the only person targeted.

“The Bridgeport Police Department offers their sincerest condolences to his family and friends,” they said in a news release.

Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact Det. Martin Heanue at 203-581-5242 or call the Bridgeport police tips line at 203-576-TIPS/

