Region 8 substitute teacher arrested, school officials say

HEBRON, CT (WFSB) – A substitute teacher for Region 8 Public Schools has been arrested, school officials say.

The district notified the school community of the arrest in a letter sent Monday afternoon.

Officials say the substitute no longer works for Region 8.

The charges for the substitute teacher were not released.

They have not been identified.

Regional School District 8 includes RHAM High School and RHAM Middle School.

Read the full letter sent to the school community here:

Dear Parent/Guardian: I write this letter to inform you of the recent arrest of a classroom substitute. While I cannot comment on the specifics of the case, please know that the safety and well-being of students and staff is and will always be the first priority for RHAM and at no time were any of our students or staff members placed in harm’s way. Please be advised that the school district took immediate action as soon as the district learned of the investigation concerning the substitute’s alleged actions and the substitute no longer works for the RHAM Public Schools. We are committed to ensuring the safety of all students and staff and there are many policies in place to ensure the well-being of all our students and staff members.

