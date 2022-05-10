Residents, businesses under boil water advisory due to water main break in Mystic

MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - Several streets in Mystic were placed under a precautionary boil water advisory due to what was described as a significant water main break.

The Aquarion Water Company announced the advisory on Monday night.

Several addresses on Church, Forsyth, Gravel, Holmes, Main, and West Main streets were impacted.

“Specific streets of the Mystic distribution system may have experienced a period of low pressure [Monday night] due to a significant main break,” Aquarion said. “With a lack of water pressure, there is a possibility of contamination of drinking water. However, the Mystic System is disinfected via chlorination to minimize this risk.”

The Department of Public Health recommended that, as a precaution, customers boil their water before drinking it or use bottled water until it can be confirmed that the water is safe to drink.

Several businesses reported closing for the day on Tuesday as a result of the break.

“S&P is closed [Tuesday] due to an unfortunate water main break [Monday] night in downtown Mystic,” S&P Oyster said on its Facebook page. “We hope to open [Wednesday] after The Health Department gives us clearance. Thank you for your understanding.”

*UPDATE* DPI will open as soon as Ledge Light Health Dept. gives the OK to open after last night’s water main mishap in Mystic. Posted by The Captain Daniel Packer Inne on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

“DPI will open as soon as Ledge Light Health Dept. gives the OK to open after [Monday] night’s water main mishap in Mystic,” posted The Captain Daniel Packer Inne.

The precautionary advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Water samples were set to be collected on Tuesday with results expected 24 hours later.

