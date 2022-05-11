HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Eyewitness News is in the city of Hartford for 20 Towns in 20 Days.

Hartford graduates from the 90s are reflecting on their time in school.

They had a lot of fun spending time with their classmates and spending time outdoors.

Many of them are Hartford born and raised.

A lot of them are working in the city and investing in the city’s future.

“School was fun for me back then, we had a lot of fun,” said Derrick Small, Weaver Class of 1991.

Derrick is a proud Weaver Beaver.

“‘91, building looked a lot different. It was brown and dark and now it’s nice looking,” he said.

Though the building looks different today, the memories, some shared with his classmate Tamara, remain fond.

“In the evening at that time, we would have like night gym when some of the schools would be open in the evening. So there would be opportunities to watch basketball or hang out with peers,” said Tamara Mitchell-Davis, Weaver Class of 1991.

Eyewitness News took a trip to Hartford Public High School to meet Tyrone Richardson.

“Football was definitely number one. If you played a sport here, you kinda had a clique of your regular friends but then you had a clique of your sports friends as well,” said Tyrone, Hartford Public Class of 1992.

Tyrone has been an educator in the capital city for 24 years.

“In the 90s we had to talk to each other. And that’s why school was so important because sometimes when your phone wasn’t cut on or you didn’t have a phone or you couldn’t get to the phone because your sibling was on the phone at home this was the only place you could see people that you wanted to see,” he said.

The school is a diverse melting pot.

“One thing I loved about Hartford high, compared to the other schools, no disrespect. Hartford High reminded me of New York. And the reason I say that was because every nationality was there,” said Jose “Hippy” Hernandez, Hartford Public High School Class of 1991.

The Hartford high graduates reflected on fashion in the 90s.

They used to buy all their sporting goods at Salvin’s and Herb’s.

The Nike Air Force ones, the Reebok Classics, that was where the culture wars, whose got the nicest, freshest shoes.

A lot of time was spent outdoors.

“The public pools, and all the parks in Hartford in the summertime, I mean that’s where all the action was,” said Nat gale, Hartford Public High School Graduate.

“It was all about hanging out with your friends, your childhood friends on your street that you grew up with, playing outside, those were my fondest memories,” said Janice Castle, Weaver High School Class of 1999.

As for music, they said they listened to The Notorious B.I.G.

These 90s grads say they would do it all over again in a heartbeat.

“Growing up, honestly if I had the chance to go back, honestly I wouldn’t change anything. I have no regrets,” said Hippy.

“It was just a good time. It was a fun time,” Derrick said.

Something else Tyrone mentioned was that he likes to think they’re the coolest generation.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.