Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

6-year-old burn victim meets New York Yankees

Six-year-old Dominick Krankall, a Bridgeport burn victim, met the New York Yankees on May 11.
Six-year-old Dominick Krankall, a Bridgeport burn victim, met the New York Yankees on May 11.(New York Yankees)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WFSB) - Six-year-old Dominick Krankall, a Bridgeport burn victim, met the New York Yankees on May 11.

He was able to meet several member of the team, and catch the game.

The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5 to 3.

Caption

Krankall was burned after a ball covered in gasoline was thrown at him by other kids.

He had second- and third-degree burns on his face and leg.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wood-n-Tap
Car crashes into Wood-n-Tap in Farmington
Mom creates Facebook group to help find baby formula
Southington mom starts Facebook group to help find formula
Crews battle brush fires in Middletown
Crews work to create fire line to contain Middletown fires
Six-year-old Dominick Krankall, a Bridgeport burn victim, met the New York Yankees on May 11.
Dominick Krankall at Yankee Stadium