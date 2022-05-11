6-year-old burn victim meets New York Yankees

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WFSB) - Six-year-old Dominick Krankall, a Bridgeport burn victim, met the New York Yankees on May 11.

He was able to meet several member of the team, and catch the game.

The Yankees beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5 to 3.

Krankall was burned after a ball covered in gasoline was thrown at him by other kids.

He had second- and third-degree burns on his face and leg.

