Arrest made following Facebook Market Place robbery

Shahiem Donald.
Shahiem Donald.(IrisImages | Stratford police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Ansonia was arrested for a robbery that started over Facebook Market Place, and he appears to be connected to other similar incidents.

According to Stratford police, 18-year-old Shahiem Donald responded to the victim’s advertisement. The victim was selling an iPhone.

Donald met the victim on April 23 in Stratford where he attacked and stole the iPhone, police said.

The victim reported seeing handgun during the robbery.

The Stratford Police Detective Bureau with help from the Bridgeport Police Department Task Force identified Donald as the suspect.

It was later determined Donald and co-conspirators had been contacting various victims throughout Fairfield County online to arrange to either buy or sell iPhones and other items. Once the suspects met with the victims, Donald and his gang would use force to steal cellular phones and other valuables, police said.

On May 4, Stratford detectives and Bridgeport police found and arrested Donald on charges of first-degree robbery, third-degree assault and fifth-degree larceny. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

If anyone with additional information about the crimes was asked to contact detectives at 203-381-2098.

The Stratford Police Department sought to warn people to use caution when selling or buying items posted privately online.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

