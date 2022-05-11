Car crashes into Wood-n-Tap in Farmington

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A car crashed into a newly opened Wood-n-Tap in Farmington on Wednesday.

The entrance of the restaurant was hit, causing some damage to the building.

While the entrance is closed, the restaurant is open.

Two people were seen taken to the hospital.

One waitress says she was there at the time of the crash.

“I heard a pretty loud bang. A lady was pulling into the restaurant and this man, he was speeding, he was going really fast, he actually rear-ended her which caused her to spin out a little bit. His car also kind of skirted off and it went up to our stone wall portion partially, and then he launched into the side of the building,” says Ariyana Ortiz.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 3 for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.