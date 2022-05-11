City leaders in Hartford tackle gender pay gap

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A recent study is shedding light on men getting paid more than women in certain parts of the state.

The gender pay gap is something leaders in Hartford are trying to tackle.

In the Hartford area, young women under 30 make 90-percent of what men make.

The gender wage gap has long been an issue in the United States and people hope more can be done to close the gap.

“I am clearly not surprised. But I am delighted that the conversation has started, that change is on the way,” said Michelle McFarland of Hartford.

McFarland has lived in Hartford her whole life.

She wants to see women compensated fairly for their work.

“Lots of folks are doing the best they can to support young folks and the community in general so more money is necessary,” McFarland said.

According to data from the Pew Research Center, the median annual income for women in the Hartford area was $37,546 dollars compared with $41,717 dollars for men.

“If a woman is making less, that is even more of a burden on her and her family and compromises her ability to support her family,” said Councilwoman Tiana Hercules with the Hartford City Council.

Hercules says wage audits are a good idea, in addition to supporting initiatives like free childcare and universal Pre-K.

“Supporting women to be leaders and be industry leaders and own businesses and supporting programs that encourage women and girls to enter non-traditional careers such as STEM careers,” said Hercules.

Eyewitness News compared the gender wage gap data with other parts of the state and in the New Haven area, young women working full-time make 94-percent of what men make.

“At the end of the day, we’re all trying to do the best we can to make it and anytime we can make that easier for someone, we should. Especially when we recognize they’re working hard not only at a job but at home as well and in their communities,” said McFarland.

Hercules also says more transparency surrounding salaries could help lessen the pay gap.

