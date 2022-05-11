Twenty Towns
Conn. State Police Trooper assists former President of Poland

Trooper Lipert
Trooper Lipert(WFSB)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLLAND, Conn. (WFSB) - A Connecticut State Police Trooper assisted former Polish President Walesa with a flat tire.

State Police Troop C were called to I-84 in Tolland to assist a car with a flat tire.

When Trooper Lipert arrived on scene, he discovered the driver was the former President of Poland, Lech Walesa. Walesa won a Nobel Peace Prize and was the first President to be elected by a popular vote in Poland.

Former President Walesa was in Connecticut championing Ukrainian refugees who fled to Poland.

Walesa met with the World Affairs Council of Connecticut and Governor Ned Lamont.

Trooper Lipert is a native of Poland, and says he was beyond grateful to help former President Walesa.

