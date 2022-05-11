Crews battling multiple brush fires in area of Middletown

MIDDLTOWN, CT (WFSB) - Multiple fire departments have responded to multiple brush fires in an area of Middletown.

The fires continued to tear through acres of land off of River Road on Wednesday morning.

They have been growing since Tuesday afternoon and led to very smokey conditions.

Fire officials said a large tree fell on some power lines, sent sparks into the brush, and the fires spread from there.

About 100 firefighters from local fire departments responded to the fire, through which about 250 to 300 acres have burned as of Wednesday morning.

Wind is exactly what the firefighters said has been the biggest factor with the situation because it has been so strong that it scattered and spread the flames, at times blowing the flames to heights of 30 to 40 feet.

No structures have been impacted, but officials said they are still taking every precaution.

“We’re bringing units out of the woods and standing by the residents’ houses and letting it burn to us because it’s too dangerous into the woods, as thick as it is,” Ron Swan, Middlesex County fire coordinator. “And with the high-tension wires not knowing their condition, [the] chief’s being smart and just keeping everybody away.”

No one has been hurt and firefighters said they are working hard to keep it that way.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.