Detectives look to arrest 15-year-old from Georgia for Windsor Locks swatting incident

WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from Georgia is in trouble for a swatting incident police say he caused in Windsor Locks.

Felony charges will be sought against the 15-year-old suspect, who police said staged the swatting calls following insults that were traded over the video game Call of Duty.

Windsor Locks police said they received a call from a male on March 19 around 4 a.m. The caller claimed he killed his mother and was looking to kill his two sisters at their home on South Elm Street.

Officers said they became suspicious of the caller after he mispronounced a resident’s name.

Still, police said they responded due to the nature of the potential threat.

Investigators, however, determined that the phone number of the caller had been electronically manipulated and did not come from someone in Connecticut.

Negotiators at the scene on South Elm Street were able to reach someone inside the home. They eventually determined that it was indeed a swatting incident.

Detectives tracked the real phone number to Cherokee County, GA where a similar incident happened.

They said they identified the suspect as the teen.

They also said he was recently arrested on criminal charges in his home state.

Detectives reported that he was responsible for calls in Connecticut, Georgia and Florida that all stemmed from communications within Call of Duty.

They said they’re continuing to investigate.

