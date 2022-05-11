Fuel prices impacts boating season

MYSTIC, Conn. (WFSB) - We all know the price at the pump is through the roof, but if you own a boat, you may think twice before taking a cruise.

Ryan Maliszewski is back from a cruise on his new 27-foot fishing boat.

Filling a 200-gallon boat with marine gas will cost $1,068, and a diesel-powered boat will cost you $1336.

Maliszewski say he’s not doing the bigger fishing trips to long island this year.

“Try and get some fish and just enjoy some time on the water. But it’s certainly not going to be the long trips we used to take.”

Jim Davis decided to remove one of his two outboards, for economy’s sake. “Make it a little cheaper to run plus the boat won’t be so heavy. So, it’s going to be a little costly to go out this year. Probably sit at the dock a lot.”

As for the Marina’s along the shoreline, most are filled to capacity. Boat owners will not be venture out.

Beth Berner at Capt. John’s Marina said, “I think they’re going to become floating condos. "

At Boat’s Inc. in Niantic, the pandemic created a huge market for new boaters for both used and new boats.

Owner Scott Leahy said supply chain problems continue for new boats, motors as well as parts.

“We are getting some boats in without motors. So, we are working hard to try and source those motors from the manufacturers,” said Leahy.

A lot of boaters said they don’t see the price of fuel coming down anytime soon. So, for the season, at least for the time being they say they’re going to stay dockside.

