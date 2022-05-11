Twenty Towns
Gov. to announce more than $100 million to support mental health services

(WHSV)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor is expected to announce $100 million to support mental health services.

Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference to announce the impending release of the funding that was approved during the recent legislative session.

Stream it at 10:00 a.m. below:

Lamont said the money will be used to support mental health services in Connecticut.

He will be joined by Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services commissioner Nancy Navarretta, Department of Public Health commissioner Manisha Juthani, state Department of Education commissioner Charlene Russell-Tucker, Department of Children and Families deputy commissioner Michael Williams, Galo Rodriguez, CEO of The Village for Families and Children, and John Turgeon, board chair of The Village for Families and Children.

