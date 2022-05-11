Middletown native set to face a federal judge for ‘murder on the high seas’ charges

RUTLAND, VT (WFSB) – A Middletown native is on the docket to face a federal judge Wednesday on charges that he killed his mother during a deep-sea fishing trip.

Nathan Carman is due in court in Rutland, VT.

He and his mother, Linda Carman, went fishing back in 2016. Nathan Carman was rescued. Linda Carman never returned.

The case has had many twists and turns.

Nathan Carman grew up in Middletown but later moved to Vermont.

Three years prior to the fatal fishing trip, Nathan Carman’s grandfather was murdered in his Windsor home.

Court documents flat out said that he killed his grandfather, 87-year-old John Chakalos. However, Nathan Carman was not charged with that on Wednesday.

Wednesday was all about Linda Carman’s disappearance and Nathan Carman’s quest for her money.

The Carmans left a Rhode Island dock and took their 31-foot boat way offshore, out to Block Canyon, on Sept. 17, 2016.

Linda Carman would never be seen again.

Seven days later, Nathan Carman, would be found floating on a life raft.

The amazing rescue and survival story soon turned to suspicion.

For years, investigators tried to determine if Nathan Carman was connected to his mother’s disappearance.

They also tried to determine if Nathan Carman was connected to his grandfather’s homicide in 2013.

Court documents showed that Chakalos was found shot twice in his Windsor home with a Sig Sauer while he slept.

After Chakalos’s death, Nathan Carman inherited more than $500,000.

Department of Justice officials said he went through that money and by fall of 2016 was “low on funds.”

According to the indictment released Tuesday, Nathan Carman arranged to go on the fishing trip where he planned to kill his mother.

Years went by and that was never proven.

Meanwhile, Nathan Carman was fighting several battles in court.

He tried to collect an $85,000 insurance claim on the boat but was denied and then sued by the insurance company.

Nathan Carman’s aunt also took him to court to try and block the $7.8 million he was set to have inherited after Linda Carman’s death.

It’s unclear what new evidence prompted a grand jury to indict Nathan Carman now after all these years, but he was charged with murder on the high seas and fraud.

The murder on the high seas charge carries a mandatory life sentence.

The fraud charges could lead to up to 30 years in prison.

Stay with Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the case.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.