SMALL BUSINESS SPOTLIGHT: Gracious gifts and home

BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new shop in Branford is already right at home in the community.

“We’ve been very lucky that you know, I grew up here in Branford as well, so I have a long history here. My children are here, we know a lot of people, but a lot of people have just found us through word of mouth or social media and they’re very supportive,” says Elaine Johnson.

Johnson is helping her daughter, Zoe with Gracious Gifts and Home, a store they opened in her name.

“My daughter Zoe has some special needs and she just didn’t feel that college was the right thing for her. My husband and I wanted her to be able to have something that was her own, and a means of earning an income so she could be independently self-sufficient, so as I said, she had mentioned a sweet shop. We needed up going with a gift shop. My husband and I made the decision to just put the money we put aside for her for college towards the business as an investment into her future. The same as we would have if we sent her to school. We’re sort of calling this for her sort of the college of life,” says mom Elaine.

Zoe even has her own product line, Zen by Zoe, a line full of essential oils, soaps, and root sprays. It’s a Connecticut business that also donates to charity.

“We’ve tried to focus on what we think people would like to have for themselves or buy as a gift. It was also very important to us to keep our price point lower,” says Johnson.

Elaine says just stop by and say hello. That might just be the biggest gift you can find.

