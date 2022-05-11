Something’s Cooking: American & Mexican Diner

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Something’s Cooking is in Hartford to shine the spotlight on a business that is combining cultures to create meals that are a true treat for your taste buds and eyes.

Business is hot at the American and Mexican Diner.

Owner and Head Chef Jhovani Diaz’s cooking skills have helped him attract loyal customers and an incredible wife.

Now Jhovani and his wife Irene own the American and Mexican Diner with Jhovani’s brother Henri and his wife who happens to be Irene’s sister rosemary.

“I’m so happy because we working hard for this my brother my sister in law my wife working so much for this,” said Jhovani.

That hard work is paying off. The Hartford restaurant is booming.

The diner has become a social media star thanks to dishes that look as great as they taste.

Jhovani is describing his famous Tres Leches pancakes, topped with strawberries and powdered sugar. It’s a must try!

The lime chicken tequila is a delicious lunch option. It’s topped with cilantro and a pretty flower.

Also, give the spicy diablo shrimp a shot!

But Jhovani’s most extravagant dish really got us fired up and blew our minds.

Your eyes don’ t deceive you, that’s an ice cream cone smack dab in the middle of a mound of french toast, topped with caramel sauce.

This is the banana split french toast.

“When you bring a nice presentation the people say wow,” said Jhovani.

