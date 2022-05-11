Teddy bear clinic teaches kids basic first aid

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - The Teddy Bear Boo-Boo Clinic made its return to Benjamin Franklin Elementary School in Meriden Tuesday.

The course teaches the importance of basic first aid with a kid-friendly twist!

Created by a Hunter’s Paramedic, The Teddy Bear Boo-Boo Clinic allows EMS members to make their introduction to kiddos in a more proactive way under more controlled circumstances.

“Not only do they get to learn how to interact with us in a non-emergency setting but then also gets to teach them some very important skills that they can bring home with them,” said Kevin Ferrarotti, Administrative Director of Hunter’s Ambulance Service.

Skills like basic bandaging techniques, what happens if their teddy bear falls, and what to do in the case of a real emergency.

That way when EMS is actually called, there’s already a relationship established and things aren’t starting from square one.

“When we do arrive at the house, things such as initial care have already started,” said Ferrarotti.

The kids couldn’t wait to spring into action.

Thankfully, they now know what to do when someone gets hurt.

After an adult is called and the patient is on the mend, there’s also another way to help a friend.

