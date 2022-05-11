TV pilot episode filming at golf course in Waterford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A new TV series is being shot in Waterford.

The series, titled “Sting- the Saga Continues”, is filming at the Great Neck Country Club in Waterford.

“It’s a loosely-based scenario of 40 years of chasing terrorists around the world, mostly based on Delta Force, Seal Teams, and Rangers,” says executive producer RD.

RD is also playing a character named Ghost.

The Sting group carries out black ops and covert ops authorized by the president.

“My character is Chrissy. She’s a young girl that lost both of her parents and is transitioning into her new life with her Godfather, Ghost,” says Diana Landa.

The crew is led by award-winning director Sarah De Bates.

“The actors that we cast are the real characters, just a replica of the real characters, its really interesting to see them come to life,” says Sarah De Beats.

“My character is an interesting woman. She’s Australian like myself,” says Elise Rackemann.

The first episode is expected to be released this January.

Wednesday is a big production day. Crews are expected to work 18 hours and goes right through Thursday. There will even be helicopters on site.

The whole production crew leaves on Monday to shoot in New York.

