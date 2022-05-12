BBB warns of baby formula scams as shortages continue

CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) – The Better Business Bureau is warning of online scams for baby formula as shortages continue.

The bureau says ads and posts on social media claim to have formula available for purchase.

Officials say the seller will show the buyer photos of the formula through a chat or direct message.

“The buyer makes a payment through a peer-to-peer platform such as PayPal (a BBB Accredited Business) or Venmo (a BBB Accredited Business), but the formula never arrives,” the BBB said.

The bureau listed warning signs of possible scams:

Positive reviews on the website that have been copied from honest sites or created by scammers. Be aware, some review websites claim to be independent but are funded by scammers. Check BBB.org

No indication of a brick-and-mortar address or the address shows on a Google map as a parking lot, residence, or unrelated business than what is listed on the website.

Misspellings, grammatical errors, or other descriptive language that is inconsistent with the product.

The seller advertises on a social media site and is communicative until the payment is made. Once the payment clears, they are unreachable.

Officials also gave tips on how to research the website before you make a purchase:

Visit BBB.org to check a business’s rating and BBB accreditation status. Impostors have been known to copy the BBB seal. If it is real, clicking on the seal will lead to the company’s BBB profile on BBB.org - check the domain of the URL.

Conduct an internet search with the company name and the word “scam.” This may locate other complaints about the site.

Make a note of the website where the order is placed. Take a screenshot of the item ordered, in case the website disappears, or a different item is received in the mail than what was advertised.

Credit cards often provide more protection against fraud than other payment methods.

Think before you click. Be especially cautious about email solicitations and online ads on social media site s

