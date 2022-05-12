Flags lowered to half-staff in remembrance of 1 million American lives lost to COVID

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s governor said flags were lowered to half staff in accordance with a proclamation from President Joe Biden.

Lamont said it marked one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

He directed that U.S. and state flags in Connecticut will fly half-staff until sunset on Monday, May 16.

“[Thursday], our country marks a heartbreaking milestone – one million American lives lost to COVID-19,” Lamont said. “To everyone who lost a loved one – whether it be a mother, father, sibling, child, grandparent, friend, neighbor, or other loved one – I offer my deepest condolences and pray for each of them. I urge everyone to remain vigilant against this disease. Use the many tools that are widely available across our state to fight this virus. Get vaccinated, get boosted. Every day, we are reminded that we are all in this together, and like any large family, we must look out and care for one another.”

Since no flag should fly higher than the U.S. flag, all other flags, including state, municipal, corporate, or otherwise, should also be lowered during this same duration of time.

