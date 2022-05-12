Twenty Towns
Man with history of burglaries in other states arrested for one in CT

Troy Stone
Troy Stone(Plainfield police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man police said has a history of committing burglaries in Rhode Island and Massachusetts was arrested for one in Connecticut.

Troy Stone, 37, of Worcester, MA, was caught skulking around the property of an autobody shop on Norwich Road in Plainfield early Thursday morning.

Someone from the shop called police to report that two people were spotted in the property just before 4:30 a.m.

An officer who arrived on the scene spotted one man wearing a ski mask and hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect, later identified as Stone, ran from the officer and a short foot chase ensued.

The officer was able to chase Stone down and a brief struggle happened before Stone was taken into custody, according to police.

Investigators said they learned that Stone took part in a burglary at The Pit Stop Package store on Norwich Road. Several items were recovered and returned to the owner. High value liquor bottles and cash were stolen.

Stone, who police said has a history of burglaries neighboring states, was charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, interfering with police, and first-degree criminal mischief.

He was held on a $50,000 bond and appeared in Danielson Superior Court on Thursday. It was also determined that Stone had an active warrant for his arrest in Douglas, MA for breaking and entering, among other charges.

The Plainfield Police Department asked that the residents near The Pit Stop check their surveillance footage around the 4:20 a.m. timeframe and contact them at 860-564-0804.

