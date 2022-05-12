Middletown fires largely contained

MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Crews spent the better part of two days fighting a couple of massive brush fires in Middletown.

Officials with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said on Thursday morning that the larger of the two blazes was mostly contained, and the smaller one was fully contained.

However, their work is not over yet.

It was a different story Wednesday morning.

DEEP said its crews will be back out in the River Road area Thursday morning to try and the fires don’t spread.

Dry conditions and wind were said to be major factors in the fires. Two hundred acres of land were the collateral damage.

“I am kind of worried about my town and the surrounding woods,” said Evan Mainetti, a Middletown resident. “I like hiking and mountain biking, so I’m a little worried about the woods here.”

No homes or buildings were affected by the two brush fires. Still, people said they were concerned about the land on which they live.

Firefighters descended on the area of Freeman and River roads on Tuesday after a tree fell on some wires and sparked the first and larger of the two fires.

The smaller of the two blazes, fully contained now, was still being scrutinized on Thursday. Its cause was under investigation.

DEEP crews said they were finishing a burn out process where they purposely burned around the edges to stop fire from spreading.

However, the weather has been the opposite of helpful.

“Combination of wind and dryness of the fuels, drought condition,” fire control officer Rich Schenk, DEEP. “We’ve been a week or so without significant rain.”

The rain is critical because DEEP crews said they will likely have to stay here and continuously monitor this area until it sees a good soaking rain.

