New Haven firefighters to unveil memorial for fallen brother

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - New Haven fire fighters will unveil a memorial honoring the life of a fallen brother.

Ricardo “Rico” Torres Jr. died heroically after running into a burning house 1 year ago.

Thursday, his colleagues will honor him at the Dixwell Avenue Fire Station by unveiling a memorial.

They said Torres died trying to save others.

Torres’s loved ones said he was an incredible person, a wonderful husband to his wife Erica and a loving father to his son Oliver who is about to turn 2 years old.

Ricardo Torres Jr. with his wife, Erica, and son, Oliver. (Erica Torres)

However, Rico’s life ended abruptly on May 12, 2021, shortly after he ran into the burning home on Valley Street.

The people he was trying to rescue survived, but Rico died from a lack of oxygen.

Shortly after his death, thousands of firefighters from all over the country came to New Haven to honor Rico at his memorial service.

His loved ones and fellow firefighters said Rico always showed great compassion for everyone in his community and inspired others with his drive to fulfill his lifelong dream of becoming a firefighter. They said he was a hero in every sense of the word, but his wife Erica reminded everyone at his funeral that the fact didn’t dull the pain of the people who grieved his loss every day.

“Rick, I’m angry. I miss you. I don’t care about you being a hero or not. You’re supposed to go to work, do your job and come home,” Erica Torres said at the service.

The memorial in honor of Rico Torres will be unveiled Thursday morning at the Dixwell Fire House at 10 a.m.

Firefighters will remember fallen New Haven firefighter Ricardo Torres.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.