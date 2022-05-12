Norwich police investigating fatal roof-top fall

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a man apparently fell form a roof on Bath Street early Thursday.

According to police, officers received numerous calls reporting a body on the side of Bath Street around 3:30 a.m.

When police and medical personnel arrived, they discovered a man on the side of Bath Street lying face down. The man was determined to be deceased.

The Norwich Police Detective Division responded and continued the investigation. At this time the incident is being deemed an accidental fall from a building rooftop adjacent to the Wauregan Parking Garage. Evidence on scene does not indicate any foul play.

The investigation is on-going and no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Reichard at (860) 886-5561

