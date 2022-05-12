Small Business Spotlight: Nordica Toys

NEW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Eyewitness News is highlighting small businesses across the state every week through our Small Business Spotlight.

If you’re looking for a step back in time, Nordica Toys in New Milford might be the perfect dose of nostalgia.

The toy shop opened 41 years ago.

Marie McCarthy runs the shop on Main Street.

It’s filled with toys, games, books, and puzzles.

“We do mostly adult actually with the puzzles, the 1000 piece, the 2000 piece. We do more with that than with the kids. The kids don’t have the patience to sit down and build a puzzle,” said McCarthy.

McCarthy says there is something for just about everyone, including 90s throwbacks that have made a huge comeback.

“Right now Pokémon cards are hot,” McCarthy said.

If you’re not quite sure what you’re looking for, they can help you out.

“We wrap, we have cards, we get you in and out of here, we pick a gift for you if you want. You know, please help me, I’m going to a 7-year-old, what’s your most popular gift, that kind of thing. We just grab it, wrap it, and you’re out of here. 5-10 minutes you’re on your way,” said McCarthy.

But there are customers who know exactly what they want.

“They may not be getting anything that day but they’re scouting and hiding things on us. We’ll find things in the oddest places and we’ll know that the kid took it and stashed it there so that nobody else could get it,” McCarthy said.

With those kids getting ready for summer vacation, June is sure to be a busy month.

For more information on Nordica Toys, click here.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.