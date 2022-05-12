Twenty Towns
Great Day CT
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
CT 22
Surprise Squad
Pump Patrol
Advertisement

Stony Hill fire crews rescue worker stuck in 13′ - 15′ deep hole

Fire crews rescue man stuck in hole
Fire crews rescue man stuck in hole(Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company)
By Ashley RK Smith
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Conn. (WFSB) - Stony Hill fire crews rescued a worker who was trapped after a trench collapse on Budd Drive.

The worker was trapped in a hole 13 to15 feet deep, with dirt up to his chin.

He was conscious and responding when firefighters arrived.

Press Release regarding todays trench rescue on Budd Drive. Tremendous thank you to our mutual aid partners: Danbury...

Posted by Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

After equipment arrived, including equipment from Danbury, crews were able to shore up the hole to prevent further collapse.

Teams dug buckets of dirt buy hand to free the trapped person. A vacuum truck was also used to removed dirt.

After he was freed, the worker was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition.

He was trapped for around 2.5 hours.

Copyright 2022 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Paul Burruss Sr.
Police: New Haven man facing charges in West Haven homicide
VIDEO: City leaders tackle gender pay gap in Hartford
City leaders in Hartford tackle gender pay gap
Trooper Lipert
Conn. State Police Trooper assists former President of Poland
Baby and Mom
Middletown Police put out Silver Alert for missing mom and newborn