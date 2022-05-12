Stony Hill fire crews rescue worker stuck in 13′ - 15′ deep hole
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BETHEL, Conn. (WFSB) - Stony Hill fire crews rescued a worker who was trapped after a trench collapse on Budd Drive.
The worker was trapped in a hole 13 to15 feet deep, with dirt up to his chin.
He was conscious and responding when firefighters arrived.
After equipment arrived, including equipment from Danbury, crews were able to shore up the hole to prevent further collapse.
Teams dug buckets of dirt buy hand to free the trapped person. A vacuum truck was also used to removed dirt.
After he was freed, the worker was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition.
He was trapped for around 2.5 hours.
