Stony Hill fire crews rescue worker stuck in 13′ - 15′ deep hole

BETHEL, Conn. (WFSB) - Stony Hill fire crews rescued a worker who was trapped after a trench collapse on Budd Drive.

The worker was trapped in a hole 13 to15 feet deep, with dirt up to his chin.

He was conscious and responding when firefighters arrived.

Press Release regarding todays trench rescue on Budd Drive. Tremendous thank you to our mutual aid partners: Danbury... Posted by Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company on Wednesday, May 11, 2022

After equipment arrived, including equipment from Danbury, crews were able to shore up the hole to prevent further collapse.

Teams dug buckets of dirt buy hand to free the trapped person. A vacuum truck was also used to removed dirt.

After he was freed, the worker was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment. He is in serious condition.

He was trapped for around 2.5 hours.

