Black bear shooting under investigation in Newtown

A black bear
A black bear(PIXNIO)
By Mike Agogliati
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is investigating the fatal shooting of a female black bear Thursday.

According to the Newtown Police Department, DEEP responded and left the bear’s two cubs in the area due to the area being familiar to the animals.

Police and wildlife officials said they are encouraging people not feed the animals because that will greatly reduce the cubs’ abilities to survive on their own.

Newtown is working with the DEEP to monitor the bear cubs.

Any witnesses to the incident are requested to notify DEEP at 860-424-3011. Anyone who observes a black bear in Connecticut is encouraged to report the sighting on DEEP’s website.

